Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.48

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.48 and traded as high as $26.89. Wilmar International shares last traded at $26.89, with a volume of 4,368 shares changing hands.
Wilmar International Stock Down 2.8 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.57.
Wilmar International Company Profile
Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.
