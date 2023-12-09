WOW-token One Day Volume Tops $4.77 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 9th. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0% higher against the dollar. WOW-token has a market cap of $221.90 million and approximately $4.77 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00031351 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02218391 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $5.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

