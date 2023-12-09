Wrapped Cardano Hits 24 Hour Volume of $110,520.21 (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded 45.2% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a market cap of $20.46 billion and $110,520.21 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped Cardano

Wrapped Cardano launched on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 36,424,942,625 coins and its circulating supply is 35,320,717,008 coins. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 36,424,942,625.352 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.58951471 USD and is up 24.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $71,368.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

