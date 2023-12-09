Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.72

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.72 and traded as low as C$1.28. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$1.30, with a volume of 123,714 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on YGR. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on YGR

Yangarra Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$124.19 million, a PE ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.71.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.02). Yangarra Resources had a net margin of 33.73% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of C$45.41 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.6084906 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yangarra Resources

In other Yangarra Resources news, Director Gordon Bowerman purchased 17,000 shares of Yangarra Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,350.00. Insiders have purchased 47,100 shares of company stock worth $71,947 in the last ninety days. 11.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.