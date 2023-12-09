Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.72

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.72 and traded as low as C$1.28. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$1.30, with a volume of 123,714 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have issued reports on YGR. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th.
Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.02). Yangarra Resources had a net margin of 33.73% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of C$45.41 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.6084906 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Yangarra Resources news, Director Gordon Bowerman purchased 17,000 shares of Yangarra Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,350.00. Insiders have purchased 47,100 shares of company stock worth $71,947 in the last ninety days. 11.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
