Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.07

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.07 and traded as low as $16.38. Yara International ASA shares last traded at $16.47, with a volume of 26,653 shares traded.

Yara International ASA Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation fertilizers.

