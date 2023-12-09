yearn.finance Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. During the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for $9,135.43 or 0.20797314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $303.59 million and $77.33 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance launched on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,232 tokens. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

