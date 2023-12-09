ZClassic 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.07 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $696,973.22 and $4.07 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0750 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00077084 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00039436 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00026142 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

