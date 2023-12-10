aelf (ELF) Market Cap Reaches $501.84 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. aelf has a total market cap of $501.84 million and $50.58 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, aelf has traded up 32.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002579 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001011 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,504,996 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

