Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1402 per share on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th.
Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Price Performance
ATVDY stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.94. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $4.60.
