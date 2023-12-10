AVINOC Price Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days (AVINOC)

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 10th. One AVINOC token can now be bought for about $0.0800 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges. AVINOC has a market capitalization of $31.14 million and approximately $45,538.56 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AVINOC has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About AVINOC

AVINOC’s launch date was July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. AVINOC’s official message board is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. The official website for AVINOC is avinoc.com. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AVINOC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is to make daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenization and blockchain for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVINOC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AVINOC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AVINOC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

