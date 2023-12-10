Axie Infinity Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.03 Billion (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $7.75 or 0.00017714 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $119.33 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005332 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,744.62 or 0.99976191 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00011059 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008775 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,146,426 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 132,040,366.96947305 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.73580802 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 383 active market(s) with $102,682,810.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

