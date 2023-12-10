Band Protocol 1-Day Volume Hits $9.76 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $214.07 million and $9.76 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Band Protocol token can currently be bought for $1.56 or 0.00003708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Band Protocol Token Profile

Band Protocol’s genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 141,204,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 136,804,067 tokens. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.