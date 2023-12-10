Beta Finance (BETA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4.21 Million

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One Beta Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0684 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beta Finance has a total market cap of $10.95 million and $4.21 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beta Finance has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beta Finance Profile

Beta Finance’s launch date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,000,000 tokens. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset."

