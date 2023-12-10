BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Tops One Day Trading Volume of $616,784.70 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 10th. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for $43,851.79 or 1.00001670 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $544.59 million and $616,784.70 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 43,926.44042692 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $641,262.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

