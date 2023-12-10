Bitcoin Diamond Achieves Market Capitalization of $22.35 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 10th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $22.35 million and $38,260.48 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00127220 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00036797 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00024225 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008027 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000144 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 84.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,932.62 or 1.60106603 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

