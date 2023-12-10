Bitcoin Price Reaches $43,710.22 on Exchanges (BTC)

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2023

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $855.25 billion and approximately $13.48 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $43,710.22 on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

  • Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $250.45 or 0.00572969 BTC.
  • Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00120026 BTC.
  • eCash (XEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00018938 BTC.
  • Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000319 BTC.

About Bitcoin

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,566,331 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.

BTC/USD price chart by TradingView

