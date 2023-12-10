Bitcoin SV (BSV) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $59.33 Million

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $52.53 or 0.00119801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $59.33 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,851.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.27 or 0.00573018 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00018807 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,575,294 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

