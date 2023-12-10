BitTorrent-New Price Reaches $0.0000 (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 169.6% higher against the dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $1.26 billion and approximately $359.52 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002538 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002746 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002163 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.00000134 USD and is up 30.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $146,304,346.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.