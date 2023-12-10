BNB Price Tops $233.61 on Major Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 10th. BNB has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion and $807.91 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $233.61 or 0.00553690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BNB has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

About BNB

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,696,675 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, "BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,696,845.99965855. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en."

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

