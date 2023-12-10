BNB Price Tops $233.61 on Major Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 10th. BNB has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion and $807.91 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $233.61 or 0.00553690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BNB has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.
About BNB
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,696,675 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,696,845.99965855. The last known price of BNB is 240.95584008 USD and is down -1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1828 active market(s) with $779,475,082.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
