Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.16.

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the third quarter worth $64,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,738,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,400,000 after acquiring an additional 51,902 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 0.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 561,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 222,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 7.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

