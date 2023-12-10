Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.16.
About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
