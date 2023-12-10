Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.

CCD stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $24.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average of $20.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $128,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

