Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHW opened at $5.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $6.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $437,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the third quarter worth $356,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 53.4% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 53,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 11.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter.

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

