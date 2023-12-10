Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGO opened at $9.02 on Friday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.11.

Insider Transactions at Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Total Return Fund

In other news, Director John E. Neal sold 7,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $57,867.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGO. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

