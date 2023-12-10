Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Up 1.1 %
CSQ opened at $14.35 on Friday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $15.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
