Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years.

CSQ opened at $14.35 on Friday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $15.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 75,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 5.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 39.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 3.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

