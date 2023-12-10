CashBackPro (CBP) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.52 Million

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Over the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $391.62 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.84 or 0.00008775 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005332 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00017714 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,744.62 or 0.99976191 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00011059 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About CashBackPro

CBP is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 102,000,000 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 102,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 3.68448848 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $933,154.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

