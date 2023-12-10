Cheelee One Day Volume Tops $5.07 Million (CHEEL)

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Cheelee token can currently be bought for about $13.16 or 0.00030366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cheelee has a market cap of $254.54 million and $5.07 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cheelee has traded up 14.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Cheelee

Cheelee’s launch date was July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. The official website for Cheelee is cheelee.io. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet. The official message board for Cheelee is medium.com/cheelee-cheel.

Buying and Selling Cheelee

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 53,837,995.70877286 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 12.76552723 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $5,009,730.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheelee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheelee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cheelee using one of the exchanges listed above.

