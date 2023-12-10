Comparing Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) & Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE)

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Free Report) and Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Héroux-Devtek and Park Aerospace’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Héroux-Devtek N/A N/A N/A $0.32 34.39 Park Aerospace $55.43 million 5.61 $10.73 million $0.52 29.54

Park Aerospace has higher revenue and earnings than Héroux-Devtek. Park Aerospace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Héroux-Devtek, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Héroux-Devtek 0 1 1 0 2.50 Park Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Héroux-Devtek and Park Aerospace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Héroux-Devtek presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.88%. Given Héroux-Devtek’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Héroux-Devtek is more favorable than Park Aerospace.

Profitability

This table compares Héroux-Devtek and Park Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Héroux-Devtek N/A N/A N/A Park Aerospace 19.01% 7.14% 5.84%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.4% of Héroux-Devtek shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.7% of Park Aerospace shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Park Aerospace shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Park Aerospace beats Héroux-Devtek on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Héroux-Devtek

Héroux-Devtek Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market. It operates in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Spain, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Heroux Inc. and changed its name to Héroux-Devtek Inc. in 2000. Héroux-Devtek Inc. was incorporated in 1942 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts. The company also provides specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles; and specially designed materials for radome applications. In addition, it designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies, and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. The company was formerly known as Park Electrochemical Corp. and changed its name to Park Aerospace Corp. in July 2019. Park Aerospace Corp. was incorporated in 1954 and is based in Westbury, New York.

