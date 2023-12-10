Conflux (CFX) Reaches Market Cap of $619.65 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $619.65 million and approximately $49.43 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000414 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,166.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.66 or 0.00174692 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.46 or 0.00560777 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00009082 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.90 or 0.00400558 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00048240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00119101 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000630 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,550,650,176 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,550,391,002.535661 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.19315972 USD and is down -4.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $156,170,882.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.