Contrasting MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) & Trigano (OTCMKTS:TGNOF)

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) and Trigano (OTCMKTS:TGNOF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MasterCraft Boat and Trigano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MasterCraft Boat 11.91% 41.42% 22.49% Trigano N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MasterCraft Boat and Trigano’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MasterCraft Boat $662.05 million 0.55 $68.94 million $4.04 5.20 Trigano N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MasterCraft Boat has higher revenue and earnings than Trigano.

97.6% of MasterCraft Boat shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of MasterCraft Boat shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MasterCraft Boat and Trigano, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MasterCraft Boat 0 4 3 0 2.43 Trigano 0 0 0 0 N/A

MasterCraft Boat presently has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.67%. Given MasterCraft Boat’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe MasterCraft Boat is more favorable than Trigano.

Summary

MasterCraft Boat beats Trigano on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MasterCraft Boat

(Get Free Report)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating. Crest segment provides pontoon boats for use in general recreational boating. The Aviara segment produces luxury day boats for use in general recreational boating. The company also offers ski/wake, outboard, and sterndrive boats, as well as various accessories, including trailers and aftermarket parts. It sells its boats under the MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara brands through a network of independent dealers in North America and internationally. The company was formerly known as MCBC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. in November 2018. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee.

About Trigano

(Get Free Report)

Trigano S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and sale of leisure vehicles for individuals and professionals in Europe. It offers camping cars, caravans, motorhomes, trailers, and outdoor habitats. The company also provides mobiles homes, spare parts, and accessories, as well as leisure financing services. It offers its products through dealer networks and distributors, as well as through its online sales site, Triganostore.com. Trigano S.A. was founded in 1935 and is based in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.