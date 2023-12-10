Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 11.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $10.67 or 0.00024356 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $4.04 billion and $148.28 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00084521 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00012781 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001949 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 378,462,501 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

