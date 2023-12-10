Creditcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $19.76 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $67.34 million and approximately $19.76 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000053 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 310,712,767 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

