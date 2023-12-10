Creditcoin (CTC) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 10th. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $63.04 million and approximately $21.26 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000481 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000052 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 310,712,767 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

