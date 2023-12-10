Cronos (CRO) Price Up 15.3% Over Last Week

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC on exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $2.68 billion and $37.25 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00084343 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00024180 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00012530 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001945 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

