Decred Price Up 9.8% This Week (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 10th. Decred has a market cap of $251.83 million and $2.27 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.04 or 0.00037021 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00126837 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00024329 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008903 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000145 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000273 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 82.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,418.34 or 1.60211770 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,699,526 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.