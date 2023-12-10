DEI Price Tops $0.0229 on Exchanges (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 10th. One DEI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DEI has traded up 83.9% against the U.S. dollar. DEI has a market capitalization of $170.37 million and $43.57 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.92 or 0.00174872 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00009038 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000446 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

