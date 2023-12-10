DEI Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $74.34 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One DEI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0242 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market capitalization of $180.78 million and $74.34 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded 94.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.26 or 0.00176396 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008649 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000446 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm."

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

