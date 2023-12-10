dForce USD (USX) Price Down 0.1% This Week

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. dForce USD has a market cap of $32.03 million and $5,690.83 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.86 or 0.00175157 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00014848 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00009080 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000446 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000054 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,873,531 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99855591 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

