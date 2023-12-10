Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.31 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 23.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Dynagas LNG Partners Price Performance

NYSE DLNG traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $2.82. 64,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,323. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $3.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DLNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Dynagas LNG Partners

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 110.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 46,511 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 7.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

