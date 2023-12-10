ELIS One Day Volume Reaches $121.33 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One ELIS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ELIS has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. ELIS has a market cap of $6.07 million and $121.33 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ELIS

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03266819 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $45.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

