ERC20 (ERC20) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $293.93

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $10.09 million and approximately $293.93 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005076 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00017284 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,979.80 or 1.00014160 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00010718 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00009691 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003621 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00904347 USD and is down -13.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,603.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

