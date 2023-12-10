Ethereum (ETH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $269.28 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 10th. Ethereum has a market cap of $269.28 billion and $11.49 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $2,239.96 or 0.05312180 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00084456 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00023952 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00014758 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00012806 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005574 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,215,622 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

