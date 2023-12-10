Head-To-Head Contrast: Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) vs. EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT)

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) and EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Opera has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EngageSmart has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Opera and EngageSmart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opera 17.57% 8.07% 7.35% EngageSmart 6.83% 3.15% 2.86%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opera $331.04 million 3.00 $15.03 million $0.72 15.56 EngageSmart $364.47 million 10.54 $20.59 million $0.15 152.40

This table compares Opera and EngageSmart’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

EngageSmart has higher revenue and earnings than Opera. Opera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EngageSmart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Opera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of EngageSmart shares are owned by institutional investors. 84.4% of Opera shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of EngageSmart shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Opera and EngageSmart, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opera 0 0 1 0 3.00 EngageSmart 0 9 1 0 2.10

Opera presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 96.43%. EngageSmart has a consensus target price of $24.38, suggesting a potential upside of 6.63%. Given Opera’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Opera is more favorable than EngageSmart.

Summary

Opera beats EngageSmart on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service. It also provides Opera Crypto Browser for PCs and mobile; browser-based cashback rewards; owns GameMaker Studio, a 2D gaming development platform; and GXC, a gaming portal. In addition, the company operates Opera Ads, an online advertising platform. It operates in Nigeria, Ireland, France, Germany, Spain, England, South Africa, Kenya, and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. Opera Limited is a subsidiary of Kunlun Tech Limited.

About EngageSmart

EngageSmart, Inc. provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments. The SMB Solutions segment provides end-to-end practice management solutions to health and wellness industry. It also offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform that manages the practices, which enables virtual and in-person settings, schedule appointments, document cases, and billing and payment processing, as well as insurance claim processing; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution for government, utility, financial services customer digitize billing, client communications, and collections. In addition, the company provides HelathPay24, a patient engagement and payment platform for health systems, physician groups, dental practices, and medical billers, including patient self-pay collections; and DonorDrive, a fundraising platform for non-profits, healthcare organizations, and higher educational institutions, which produce virtual events, launch branded donation camping, and peer-to-peer fundraising. EngageSmart, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts.

