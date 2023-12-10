HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (ASX:HCW) Insider Buys A$13,296.76 in Stock

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (ASX:HCW – Get Free Report) insider David Di Pilla acquired 9,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.42 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,296.76 ($8,805.80).
David Di Pilla also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 3rd, David Di Pilla 714,286 shares of HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT stock.
HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28.
HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT Increases Dividend
HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT Company Profile
HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT operates as a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning healthcare and wellness property assets in Australia. It invests in a portfolio of healthcare property assets, including hospitals, aged care, childcare, government, life sciences and research, primary care, and wellness property assets, as well as other healthcare and wellness property adjacencies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Receive News & Ratings for HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.