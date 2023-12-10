HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (ASX:HCW) Insider Buys A$13,296.76 in Stock

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (ASX:HCW – Get Free Report) insider David Di Pilla acquired 9,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.42 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,296.76 ($8,805.80).

David Di Pilla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 3rd, David Di Pilla 714,286 shares of HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT stock.

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT Increases Dividend

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is an increase from HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT operates as a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning healthcare and wellness property assets in Australia. It invests in a portfolio of healthcare property assets, including hospitals, aged care, childcare, government, life sciences and research, primary care, and wellness property assets, as well as other healthcare and wellness property adjacencies.

