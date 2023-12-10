Hedera Trading 12.6% Higher Over Last Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0711 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $2.39 billion and $91.73 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00083701 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00023606 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00012839 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001184 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,576,848,010 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,576,848,010.082123 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07511033 USD and is down -1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 199 active market(s) with $84,528,397.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

