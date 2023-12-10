Hermez Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $8,103.47 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $133.14 million and $8,103.47 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $3.64 or 0.00008330 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005301 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00017836 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,745.13 or 0.99984995 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00010798 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008793 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

HEZ is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.64545856 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $2,337.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.