Horizen (ZEN) Trading 10.4% Higher This Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $165.93 million and $10.30 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Horizen has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $11.50 or 0.00026274 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00076629 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00039304 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,433,775 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

