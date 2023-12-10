Insider Buying: Hawsons Iron Limited (ASX:HIO) Insider Purchases A$12,600.00 in Stock

Hawsons Iron Limited (ASX:HIO – Get Free Report) insider Jeremy Kirkwood bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,600.00 ($8,344.37).

Hawsons Iron Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Hawsons Iron

Hawsons Iron Limited engages in the mineral exploration activities in Australia. Its flagship project is the Hawsons iron project located in Broken Hill, New South Wales. The company was formerly known as Carpentaria Resources Limited and changed its name to Hawsons Iron Limited in August 2021. Hawsons Iron Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

