IOTA (MIOTA) Price Reaches $0.26 on Top Exchanges

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. During the last week, IOTA has traded down 25.8% against the dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $804.84 million and approximately $39.84 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000631 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000053 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 4,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,038,128,133 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

