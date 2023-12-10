IPVERSE Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $89,395.54 (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. During the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. IPVERSE has a market capitalization of $467.10 million and $89,395.54 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IPVERSE token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IPVERSE Token Profile

IPVERSE launched on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IPVERSE is ipverse.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.

IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators’ creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

IPVERSE Token Trading

