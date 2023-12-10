Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.24 EPS

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $96.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of JOUT stock traded down $5.37 on Friday, hitting $49.10. 150,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.50. Johnson Outdoors has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $71.88.

Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Outdoors

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

In other Johnson Outdoors news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $54,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,106.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 36.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 1,017.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

